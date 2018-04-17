Super Lemon Haze - Grapefruit [5pk] (100mg)

by VOON
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Voon Nano-THC Pouches – the swift and smokefree way to experience cannabis. Place the 20mg pouch inside your upper lip for effects in 10-15 minutes and unlock hours of controlled and sustained effect, without a crash. For faster onset, gently chew the pouch or steep it as a tea. Sugar free, vegan, nicotine alternative, discreet; take this anywhere.

Super Lemon Haze has a grapefruit and citrusy zest, with a slight slight sweetness, complimented with a terp profile of pinene and limonene.

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

VOON
License(s)

  • NV, US: 36812277747948686823
  • NV, US: 53116055364203491071
