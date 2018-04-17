Voon Nano-THC Pouches – the swift and smokefree way to experience cannabis. Place the 20mg pouch inside your upper lip for effects in 10-15 minutes and unlock hours of controlled and sustained effect, without a crash. For faster onset, gently chew the pouch or steep it as a tea. Sugar free, vegan, nicotine alternative, discreet; take this anywhere.



Super Lemon Haze has a grapefruit and citrusy zest, with a slight slight sweetness, complimented with a terp profile of pinene and limonene.

