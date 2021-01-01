About this product
Our delicious Delta-8 THC gummies will get you sconed! Each peach ring gummy candy contains 25 mg of Delta-8 THC. That is 250 mg of Delta-8 THC total per a resealable bag. This full spectrum hemp edible also contains: CBD and CBN cannabinoids.
Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).
Ingredients: Corn Syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Hemp Derived Delta-8-THC, CBD, CBN, <.3% Delta-9-THC, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid, Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Titanium Dioxide (color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40.
About this brand
Wake-N-Bakery
Named one of the world's best spots for weed-tourism, Wake-N-Bakery, a wimsical Lake View neighborhood, Chicago coffee shop and bakery, is known for its viral tiktoks and fresh baked edibles and infused beverages containing cannabinoids Delta 8 THC, CBD and Full Spectrum Hemp. Now offering a full line of Delta 8 THC infused gummies, THC infused drinks, prerolls, flower with keif, and chocolates derived from hemp. Let's get sconed!