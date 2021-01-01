About this product

Our delicious Delta-8 THC gummies will get you sconed! Each peach ring gummy candy contains 25 mg of Delta-8 THC. That is 250 mg of Delta-8 THC total per a resealable bag. This full spectrum hemp edible also contains: CBD and CBN cannabinoids.



Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).



Ingredients: Corn Syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Hemp Derived Delta-8-THC, CBD, CBN, <.3% Delta-9-THC, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid, Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Titanium Dioxide (color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40.



