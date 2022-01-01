(70% Indica / 30% Sativa) This indica-heavy choice is a cross between the potent sativa Purple Mayhem and Bubba Kush, an indica-dominant hybrid. Don't look too hard for information about Grand Poobah; there isn't much out there. It's described as a good strain for chronic pain, insomnia, and poor appetite. It can also treat anxiety and mood disorders. The buds are densely packed and sticky, with a heavy coating of trichomes. The smell is skunky, while the grape flavor harks back to this strain's Purple ancestry. The high is relaxing but energized, with a heavier focus on body effects. Likely side effects include dry mouth and red eyes, though others are possible. Though it would be easier to find on the legal market, and is probably more common on the West Coast, it isn't widely available anywhere.



*Also available in our C-Vault OZ's for $198 before tax*