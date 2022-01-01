(50% Indica / 50% Sativa) AC/DC x Blueberry. Rosaberry has dense flowers with tightly packed and overlapping purple tipped calyxes. She smells of sweet perfumed lemon and tastes like perfumed sandalwood incense and roses. The marriage of the lemon from the AC/DC and berries from the Blueberry give it an uncanny smell of floral and wild rose essence, and a taste of wild huckleberry lemonade and roses. This is a large yielding CBD rich strain. Mood enhancer. Good for meditation and focused thought. Good daytime smoke. Recommended for PTSD and anxiety. Rosaberry's high is subtle yet complex. Her high seems to enhance any preexisting moods or emotions that may already be present. She's a set and setting strain for sure and also seems to have the ability to induce pretty intense daydreaming or rather mind wandering. Whereas daydreaming is more like staring at the wall Rosaberry seems to encourage the mind to wander deeply into itself while still allowing it to continuing engaging in whatever task may be at hand.