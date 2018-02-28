About this product
(75% Sativa / 25% Indica) Sage N Sour is a sativa dominant hybrid strain. A potent cross between the hugely popular Sour Diesel X SAGE hybrid. Sage n Sour has a sweet herby sage taste with a hint of sour earth upon exhale and an aroma of sour herby sage. Users describe the Sage n Sour high as a fast euphoric clear headed sativa head high thats perfect for a wake and bake! You’ll feel activated and social with feelings of creativity and motivation. This is accompanied by a slowly creeping, smooth, and mild body buzz that is relaxing and not sedative. Due to these potent sativa and indica effects, Sage n Sour is an ideal strain for patients suffering from conditions such as nausea or appetite loss, migraines or tension headaches, and chronic anxiety or stress.
Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.
Sage and Sour effects
Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Urban Greenhouse
Urban Greenhouse is a premier medical cannabis dispensary located in Central Phoenix, Arizona. Urban Greenhouse produces the majority of our flower and concentrates at our state-of-the-art cultivation facility while offering educational and individualized customer service for patients at the dispensary. Urban Greenhouse leads the charge in Arizona’s medical marijuana revolution by providing patients with the highest quality medicinal products and a one of the kind dispensary experience. Our newly renovated dispensary is modern, sleek and extremely welcoming!
Here at Urban Greenhouse, we believe in phenomenal products and a level of customer service you can’t find anywhere else. We are proud to be the best medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix and we continue to help people learn about and experience the medicinal potential of cannabis. Whether patients are searching for concentrates, edibles, or traditional flower, Urban Greenhouse is the prime resource for them to find what best suits their needs. If quality medicine and superior service are what you’re looking for in a medical marijuana dispensary, check us out today!
