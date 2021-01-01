Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand weed packaging and beyond

weed packaging and beyond

109 mm Pre-Roll Tubes Child Resistant White - 600 Units

About this product

Our child resistant 109 mm Pre-Roll Tubes are the ideal compliant cannabis packaging. They're made of BPA free pharmaceutical grade plastic that provides an easy and convenient solution for pre-roll packaging. Its child resistant design features a hinged lid and squeeze top design that seals in freshness making them perfect for transporting pre-rolls safely. These pre-roll tubes are a must have favorite for both dispensaries and smoke shops.

Quantity: 600 units
Size: 109 mm
Color: White

Child Resistant
BPA Free
Recyclable
Pharmaceutical Grade Material
Moisture Resistant Features
Airtight
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!