About this product

Our child resistant 109 mm Pre-Roll Tubes are the ideal compliant cannabis packaging. They're made of BPA free pharmaceutical grade plastic that provides an easy and convenient solution for pre-roll packaging. Its child resistant design features a hinged lid and squeeze top design that seals in freshness making them perfect for transporting pre-rolls safely. These pre-roll tubes are a must have favorite for both dispensaries and smoke shops.



Quantity: 600 units

Size: 109 mm

Color: White



Child Resistant

BPA Free

Recyclable

Pharmaceutical Grade Material

Moisture Resistant Features

Airtight