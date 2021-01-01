weed packaging and beyond
109 mm Pre-Roll Tubes Child Resistant White - 600 Units
About this product
Our child resistant 109 mm Pre-Roll Tubes are the ideal compliant cannabis packaging. They're made of BPA free pharmaceutical grade plastic that provides an easy and convenient solution for pre-roll packaging. Its child resistant design features a hinged lid and squeeze top design that seals in freshness making them perfect for transporting pre-rolls safely. These pre-roll tubes are a must have favorite for both dispensaries and smoke shops.
Quantity: 600 units
Size: 109 mm
Color: White
Child Resistant
BPA Free
Recyclable
Pharmaceutical Grade Material
Moisture Resistant Features
Airtight
Quantity: 600 units
Size: 109 mm
Color: White
Child Resistant
BPA Free
Recyclable
Pharmaceutical Grade Material
Moisture Resistant Features
Airtight
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!