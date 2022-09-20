About this product
Weedsy Infused takes top-shelf, organic cannabis flower infused with premium THC distillate which is then smothered in the highest quality kief to deliver a burst of creative energy followed by a creeping body high from beginning to end.
Is it grape, grape candy, or actual grape? Who knows! What we do know is that Grape Infused rolls with the punches right off the bat.
About this brand
Weedsy
Created for those always on-the-go, Weedsy strives to provide quality cannabis in teensy portions for a weensy price. Our products are specifically designed at approximately 0.5 grams, making these the perfect solution for a one-and-done deal. Whether you are at a music festival, camping, or at a park, the Weedsy product line is super convenient, portable, and will always deliver that higher level.
State License(s)
C11-0000458-LIC