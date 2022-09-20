About this product
Weedsy Infused takes top-shelf organic cannabis flower infused with premium THC distillate which is then smothered in the highest quality kief to delivery a burst of creative energy followed by a creeping body high from beginning to end.
Unflavored, all-natural, and no frills attached! The Original Infused features the purest THC distillate that's ready to rock your world!
About this brand
Weedsy
Created for those always on-the-go, Weedsy strives to provide quality cannabis in teensy portions for a weensy price. Our products are specifically designed at approximately 0.5 grams, making these the perfect solution for a one-and-done deal. Whether you are at a music festival, camping, or at a park, the Weedsy product line is super convenient, portable, and will always deliver that higher level.
State License(s)
C11-0000458-LIC