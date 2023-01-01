Acai Mints Live Resin Badder delivers a dab with an intense flavor combination of sweet and tart fruit with notes of chocolate-berry undertones. Extracted from an Indica forward cross of the Acai Berry Gelato x Kush Mints strains, Acai Mints LRB has a slightly minty exhale with hints of a spicy-sweet bubble gum. A perfect nighttime indulgence, its effects create a comfortable body high and chill headspace that's both relaxed and mindful.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.