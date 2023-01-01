Acai Mints Live Resin Badder delivers a dab with an intense flavor combination of sweet and tart fruit with notes of chocolate-berry undertones. Extracted from an Indica forward cross of the Acai Berry Gelato x Kush Mints strains, Acai Mints LRB has a slightly minty exhale with hints of a spicy-sweet bubble gum. A perfect nighttime indulgence, its effects create a comfortable body high and chill headspace that's both relaxed and mindful.

