Apple Pie Live Resin Badder is a sweet and fruity Hybrid extract that crosses the Slymer and Sour Apple cultivars. A blended profile of terpenes and cannabinoids, the strain delivers a delicious smoke that offers hints of ripe apples, vanilla, and spice. A breathtaking way to start or end your day, the effects are typically calming and cerebral.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.