Bubba Cake Live Resin Badder delivers a knockout dab thanks to its Bubba Kush x Wedding Cake genetics. Packed with dominant terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, this Indica extract drops a bold aroma with notes of earthy sweetness, spicy citrus, and a hint of diesel. Its creamy texture hits smooth, delivering a vibe-shift dab that’s pure fire. Perfect for kicking back after a long day, this badder blends heritage power and next-level flavor with every snap.

