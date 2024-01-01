Bubble Bath Live Resin Badder is an Indica forward extract from a gassed-up cross of The Soap x Project 4516. Bred by Lit Farms and extracted by WCC, it expresses a funk-and-diesel aroma with sweet gelato notes. As directed by its fresh frozen terpenes, the taste has a pleasant palate of earth, pine, and gas. Loaded with terps and powerful effects, the high from this Bubble Bath relaxes the mind, body, and spirit.

