Bubble Bath Live Resin Badder is an Indica forward extract from a gassed-up cross of The Soap x Project 4516. Bred by Lit Farms and extracted by WCC, it expresses a funk-and-diesel aroma with sweet gelato notes. As directed by its fresh frozen terpenes, the taste has a pleasant palate of earth, pine, and gas. Loaded with terps and powerful effects, the high from this Bubble Bath relaxes the mind, body, and spirit.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.