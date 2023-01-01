Cherry Punch Live Resin Badder is a Sativa concentrate prized for its potency and flavourful terpene profile. Its taste is unlike any other, delivering a complex blend of sweet notes including light pine, spice, earth, and wood. Extracted from a Sativa-dominant cross of the Cherry AK and Purple Punch cultivars, this solvent-free dab offers an invigorating high, perfect for those looking for a focused and energizing experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.