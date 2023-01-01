Cherry Punch Live Resin Badder is a Sativa concentrate prized for its potency and flavourful terpene profile. Its taste is unlike any other, delivering a complex blend of sweet notes including light pine, spice, earth, and wood. Extracted from a Sativa-dominant cross of the Cherry AK and Purple Punch cultivars, this solvent-free dab offers an invigorating high, perfect for those looking for a focused and energizing experience.

