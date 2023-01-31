Fatso Live Resin Badder unites the zesty genetics of Legend OG with GMO Cookies. A heady Indica extracted from fresh-frozen Fatso genetics, this LRB delivers a knockout blow of terpene-rich potency. Flavorful, pacifying, and loaded with an aromatic palate of garlic, coffee, and skunk, Fatso leaves the discerning hash head with a relaxed physique and sublime headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.