Fruit Gushers Live Resin Badder is a petrol-packed Hybrid extract that combines the sweet and fruity flavors of Gelato #41 with a strong and gassy hit of Triangle Kush. A hard-hitting and delicious dab, its flavor and effect offer the canna-seurs’ a unique flavor profile that mixes sour berries with creamy cookies. Sweet, gassy, and pungent, its concentrated psychoactive compounds and terpenes promote a peaceful mindset and deep reflection.

