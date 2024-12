Grape Biscotti Live Resin Badder is an exquisite Indica concentrate crafted to deliver a luxurious and immersive experience. An indulgent dab with a refined flavor, it smacks the palate and head with its sweet and buttery profile of grape juice and freshly baked biscotti. Potent and aromatic, Grape Biscotti’s overarching effect offers the experienced consumer a sense of deep calm.

