Grape Pie Live Resin Badder is an Indica-dominant concentrate that fuses the luscious terpene profiles of Grape Stomper and Cherry Pie. A mouth-watering delight, its dab delivers a robust and heady hit of fruity flavor. This full-bodied and doughy vape conveys sweet undertones of grapes and berries with a smooth and creamy finish. For those looking for a quick mental retreat, its effects provide the ultimate escape.

