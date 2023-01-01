Grape Pie Live Resin Badder is an Indica-dominant concentrate that fuses the luscious terpene profiles of Grape Stomper and Cherry Pie. A mouth-watering delight, its dab delivers a robust and heady hit of fruity flavor. This full-bodied and doughy vape conveys sweet undertones of grapes and berries with a smooth and creamy finish. For those looking for a quick mental retreat, its effects provide the ultimate escape.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.