The 10-pack of Grape Pie Premium Minis provides a heavy-hitting, Indica-dominant, .35g joint that combines the fruity genetics of Grape Stomper and Cherry Pie. Full-bodied and bold, the terpene profile in these minis creates a sweet berry-n-gas inhale with a smooth earthy exhale. A soothing and discrete way for today's busy consumer to get lit on the go, its relaxing and long-lasting effects hit hard and fast.

