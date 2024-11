Grapefruit Premium Flower from West Coast Cure is a vibrant Sativa-dominant cultivar bred by Nectar Seeds. Rich in limonene, this strain exudes a robust and zesty aroma, enhancing its sour and earthy savor. The buds flaunt a striking light green and gold color, accented by peach-colored pistils and a generous dusting of ripe trichomes. Ideal for those with stuff to do, its uplifting effects spark inspired motivation. Smoke. Think. Do.

read more