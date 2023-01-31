Hash Dowery Live Resin Badder is an Indica-leaning concentrate that endows consumers with a flavorful dab of terpene-rich potency. Extracted from fresh-frozen flowers, this badder expresses a zesty nose of gassy tangerines and has a skunk-coffee exhale. A rich, pungent, and effective LRB, it creates a progressive union between relaxation and contemplation.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.