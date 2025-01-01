About this product
Key Lime Jack Premium Flower hits the streets with a zesty punch! This sativa, a rare twist on Girl Scout Cookies, is loaded with a limonene blast and a spicy undertone. It's your go-to for a burst of creative energy, sparking inspired vibes and a lively buzz. With buds that pop in color and zest, get ready to turn any ordinary day into a vibrant, electrifying masterpiece.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
