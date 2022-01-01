WCC’s Mango Haze Diamonds leave you dreaming of palm trees, surf breaking on a pristine sandy beach and the exotic aromas of tropical locations. A Sativa-leaning mix of THCA crystals and terpenes from a Mango Haze phenotype, these diamonds have a spicy aroma that hits the nose with whispers of pepper and exotic fruit. Relaxing and inspiring, they spark a strong sense of curiosity and temporarily transport the senses to a remote tropical island.