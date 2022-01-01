About this product
WCC’s Mango Haze Diamonds leave you dreaming of palm trees, surf breaking on a pristine sandy beach and the exotic aromas of tropical locations. A Sativa-leaning mix of THCA crystals and terpenes from a Mango Haze phenotype, these diamonds have a spicy aroma that hits the nose with whispers of pepper and exotic fruit. Relaxing and inspiring, they spark a strong sense of curiosity and temporarily transport the senses to a remote tropical island.
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.