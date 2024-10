Modified Mints Premium Flower delivers that knockout punch with some serious, heady terps. A fire cross of GMO x Mint Chocolate Chip, this Indica-leaning hitter packs a pungent blast of myrcene and caryophyllene, giving it that gassy, earthy funk, with a zesty kick of limonene. The dense nugs? Straight up frosty, dripping in trichomes, with green and purple hues that pop. With crazy bag appeal and heavy effects—this one’s not for the uninitiated.

