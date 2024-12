Raspberry Parfait Live Resin Badder is a Sativa-leaning extract that smacks with fire genetics straight from Truffula Tree x Shishkaberry. Packed with heady terps like limonene, pinene, and myrcene, this live resin badder throws down a loud mix of zesty citrus, earthy pine, and a sweet berry kick. Smooth to the palate and heady in effect, Raspberry Parfait is your go-to dab for that daytime grind or creative flex. When you want flavor and potency from a dab that slaps - Raspberry Parfait’s got you covered.

