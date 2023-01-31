Ruby Violet Live Resin Badder is a terpene-rich, Hybrid extract that combines the delicious flavor profiles of Grape Nana x Gush Mints. A terpy live resin concentrate, its dab delivers a mouth-watering hit of robust flavor sour grapes and cherries mixed with a petrol skunk. Fruit-forward and gassy, the dab expresses sweet undertones of bananas and berries with a pepper-cream finish. Exotic and animated, Ruby Violet's effect instills a happy headspace with a creative kicker.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.