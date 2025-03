Straw Goo Cold Cure Badder provides one of life's most elevated experiences. Cultivated by the legacy growers at Russian River Farms and extracted by WCC’s artisan hash makers, Straw Goo is a rare Sativa leaning cross of the Strawberry x Afgoo cultivars. Producing a fruity nose, zesty flavor, and powerful effects, its full-melt body high starts with an intense cerebral buzz that quickly morphs into a calm and creative headspace.

