Sunset Mac Live Rosin Fresh Press is an artisanal extract from the Sativa-leaning cross of Sunset Sherbert x MAC. Cultivated by Infinity Farms and processed by WCC, Sunset Mac expresses notes of spicy pepper, fresh citrus, and is accentuated by its floral-gas exhale. Meticulously produced, 100% solventless, the high is uniquely relaxing!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.