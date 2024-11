Temptation Live Resin Badder … can you resist its allure? Extracted from an Indica leaning cross of Ice Cream Cake x Jealousy, this potent badder yields a resinous snap of gassy berries and tropical fruit with an earthy exhale. Skillfully processed from fresh-frozen flowers, its terpy aroma and heady flavor persuades the senses to relax and challenge our willpower to abstain.

