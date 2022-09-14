About this product
Trainwreck Live Resin Badder is a clean and heady Sativa extract that plows through stress and motivates action like a runaway train. Sourced from CA’s boutique farmers cultivating craft cannabis, Trainwreck’s extracts inherit a spicy pine-sol and creamy-lemon profile from its namesake flower. A speedy and creative high, Trainwreck’s active compounds surge through rigid walls of stress and anxiety.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
