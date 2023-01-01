WAP Live Resin Badder…who's ready to hit that? An Indica dominant cross of the Cheetah Piss x Project 4516 cultivars, this provocative extract emits a complex and heady aroma of tangy garlic, sour citrus and diesel. Sure to leave your taste buds tingling and your knees trembling, its penetrating effects leave the seasoned consumer with a satisfied feeling and a blissful mindset. So sit back, relax, and enjoy a little WAP from WCC. You deserve it.

