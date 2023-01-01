WAP Live Resin Badder…who's ready to hit that? An Indica dominant cross of the Cheetah Piss x Project 4516 cultivars, this provocative extract emits a complex and heady aroma of tangy garlic, sour citrus and diesel. Sure to leave your taste buds tingling and your knees trembling, its penetrating effects leave the seasoned consumer with a satisfied feeling and a blissful mindset. So sit back, relax, and enjoy a little WAP from WCC. You deserve it.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.