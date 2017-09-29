About this strain
I-95 is deep hybrid cut bred from Triangle Kush and a Legend OG x Stardawg IX2 hybrid by Money Mike of Top Dawg Genetics. This strain is known to produce dense, light green buds covered in glistening trichomes, and it offers balanced physical and mental effects. I-95's terpene profile is a pungent bouquet of diesel fuel and sour funk that fills the room and excites the palate. This strain is grown by Canna Organix in Washington state.
I-95 effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!