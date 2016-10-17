The breeders at Delicious Seeds continue to live up to their name with this flavorful 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid they call Caramelo. Caramelo is derived from the Lavender family, inheriting that signature floral aroma with accents of sweet and spicy fruit. Though made famous by its complex terpene profile, consumers also appreciate Caramelo for its lightweight uplifting effects that promote energy alongside potent symptom relief.