The breeders at Delicious Seeds continue to live up to their name with this flavorful 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid they call Caramelo. Caramelo is derived from the Lavender family, inheriting that signature floral aroma with accents of sweet and spicy fruit. Though made famous by its complex terpene profile, consumers also appreciate Caramelo for its lightweight uplifting effects that promote energy alongside potent symptom relief.
Caramelo effects
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
