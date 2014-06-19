About this product
About this strain
Juicy Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
474 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!