Strawberry Gary Honeycomb 2 Gram

by White Label Extracts
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Strawberry Gary Honeycomb 2 Gram

About this product

A TOUCH OF ELEGANCE! Indulge in the sophistication of Chromatic HONEYCOMB, an exclusive creation that's both refined and delightful. Its light, airy texture and delectable flavors add a touch of elegance to your cannabis experience. With its remarkable stability, it's a true work of art, like a vibrant stroke of color in the canvas of life.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
