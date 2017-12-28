About this product

We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids.



Blue Dream is an infamous sativa dominant hybrid strain that was born and bred in California by crossing Blueberry and Haze. It is consistently among the highest rated cannabis strains by cultivators and consumers alike. This strain provides euphoric, relaxing, and uplifting effects for consumers. Tasting notes include sweet blueberry first impressions with a floral spice Christmasy profile as a base. Blue Dream is a great choice for patients suffering from: stress, depression, pain, headaches, and fatigue.



Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids

Pure cannabis oil; no MCT, PG, or any other cutting agents

Bulletproof no-leak design

Constructed of stainless steel, glass, and a Japanese cotton wick

Discrete convenient delivery system

High airflow for potent dosing

Cannabis terpenes

500mg

85+% total cannabinoids