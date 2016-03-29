About this product

We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids.



Dog Walker OG is a balanced hybrid of Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. A universally great choice for most occasions as its effects are not intensely sedative or cerebral. Chemdawg’s widely loved pungent skunk profile shines through across earthy piney back notes in this strain. Dog Walker OG is a wonderful choice for those suffering from: depression, stress, pain, fatigue, and lack of appetite.



Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids

Pure cannabis oil; no MCT, PG, or any other cutting agents

Bulletproof no-leak design

Constructed of stainless steel, glass, and a Japanese cotton wick

Discrete convenient delivery system

High airflow for potent dosing

Cannabis terpenes

500mg

85+% total cannabinoids