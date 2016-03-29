Wholest
Dog Walker 500mg Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids.
Dog Walker OG is a balanced hybrid of Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. A universally great choice for most occasions as its effects are not intensely sedative or cerebral. Chemdawg’s widely loved pungent skunk profile shines through across earthy piney back notes in this strain. Dog Walker OG is a wonderful choice for those suffering from: depression, stress, pain, fatigue, and lack of appetite.
Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids
Pure cannabis oil; no MCT, PG, or any other cutting agents
Bulletproof no-leak design
Constructed of stainless steel, glass, and a Japanese cotton wick
Discrete convenient delivery system
High airflow for potent dosing
Cannabis terpenes
500mg
85+% total cannabinoids
Dogwalker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
217 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
