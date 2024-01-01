Sour Cherry - 200 mg THC Gummies w/ CBG

by Wicked Root Legacy
Sour Cherry cannabis gummies infused with both THC and CBG offer a tangy, sweet cherry flavor, combining the euphoric effects of THC with the potential therapeutic benefits of CBG. These gummies provide a balanced and enjoyable experience, potentially enhancing relaxation, alleviating stress, and promoting a sense of well-being. Ideal for those seeking a flavorful and holistic cannabis edible.

About this brand

Wicked Root Legacy
Carefully crafted blend of Cannabinoids and Terpenes to create a Trusted, Effective, and Complete product experience.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000365
