About this product
Seriously, don’t lose sleep over it.
Our Nocturnal Gummies with natural Melatonin will help shut down the mind and body to give you your best night’s sleep… all while our CBD undoes the BS of the day.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Suggested use: Take one gummy two hours before bedtime.
SAVING OUR MIGHTY WINGED FRIENDS WITH EVERY BITE
A % of net profits go to support and fuel pollinators conservation efforts worldwide.
Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD Isolate and 3mg of Melatonin.
✔ SLEEP AID
✔ ORGANIC
✔ NO HIGH!
✔ NO GLUTEN
✔ NO DAIRY
✔ NO GMO
✔ DOCTOR FORMULATED
✔ HIGH QUALITY INGREDIENTS
✔ HIGH GRADE CBD ISOLATE
✔ THIRD PARTY LAB TESTED
✔ USA GROWN HEMP
✔ 100% BADASS
About this brand
There is a need for physical wellness as a human, but there is an even greater need for wellness to be spread to our Physical world. How do we do this? By challenging old ideas and expectations, by knowing that we have a responsibility to make positive impact and by simply giving a sh*t.
Savour this Life is our mantra. Wild & Rooted was created by a group of friends with years of professional experiences and decades of love and laughter. Each carved their unique swirls through life and in time ended up together with the same passion. That this world and this life is precious and worth protecting, healing, fighting for, changing and of course… Savouring.