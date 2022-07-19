33rd Degree Genetics = 'Platinum x Gelato 33' (Bred by In-House Genetics)



THC: 69.04%

CBD: 0.09%

TERPENES: 10.35%

TOP 3 TERPENES: beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, alpha Humulene



• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon

• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)



This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.