Genetics: Black Widow is a dark deviation of its older sibling White Widow (Brazilian Sativa x South-Indian Indica) originally from Green House Genetics



THC: 72.47%

CBD: 0.16%

TERPENES: 5.08%

TOP 3 TERPENES: Terpinolene, Limonene, beta Caryophyllene



Crumble is a malleable textured extract made similar to shatter that falls apart, or “crumbles,” when handled. Unlike other forms of concentrates, crumble is quite versatile, and not limited to dabbing. Some sprinkle the extract over the top of bowls, blunts, or joints.