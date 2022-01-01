Willamette River-Keeper's Watershed Line



GENETICS: Wedding Cake x Cake Crashers from Seed Junky Genetics



THC: 60.27%

CBD: <LOQ

TERPENES: 5.42%

TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, alpha Humulene



"Live Badder" is the newest innovative product from the WVA Lab! We take our award-winning Live Sauces and whip them into a badder consistency that gives the consumer the perfect dab every time! Whether it be Live or Cured material, it is always a small batch and packaged/stored cold to ensure quality.