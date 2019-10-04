About this product
Live Sauce is another dab-able “Live Resin” that is made from whole plant fresh frozen material (WPFF). Due to It’s high terpene content, this extract has a wet, saucy consistency, and is always packaged into childproof glass jars. Live Sauce differs from Royal Jelly in the fact that it tends to have a more homogeneous consistency throughout the jar. It contains many small THC-A crystals mixed thoroughly into a delicious sauce of terpenes and cannabinoids.
About this strain
Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Albert Walker OG with Chemdawg 91. Dogwalker OG effects are cerebral, calming, and promote focus. When consumed in large doses, these effects intensify into a deep sleepyness. This strain features a complex flavor profile that is woody and skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and appetite loss.
Dogwalker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
223 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract