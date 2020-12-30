About this product
THC: 63.25%
CBD: <LOQ
TERPENES: 6.00%
TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, alpha Humulene
"Live Badder" is the newest innovative product from the WVA Lab! We take our award-winning Live Sauces and whip them into a badder consistency that gives the consumer the perfect dab every time! Whether it be Live or Cured material, it is always a small batch and packaged/stored cold to ensure quality.
About this strain
Garlicane is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Garlicane. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Garlicane effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with