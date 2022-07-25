GENETICS:



THC: 72.88%

CBD: <LOQ

TERPENES: 5.16%

TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, alpha Humulene, beta Myrcene



This WVA specialty starts with the BEST Fresh Frozen AAA starting material from small batch farmers. Using the same proprietary hydro-carbon blends, This can only be made using the most terpene-rich cured material possible. Carefully worked after extraction for over a month to preserve the most fine-tuned and rich terpene profile from the plant.



It contains High Terpene Extract (HTE) and Diamonds!