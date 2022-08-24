About this product
Live Badder is a dabbable “Live Resin” product that is the perfect balance of terpenes and cannabinoids. WVA Live Badder is a homogeneous extract that gets its name from its cake-batter like consistency – it has a smooth texture, making it easy to dab. Our Live Badder is a step above our cured badder, that has a high-terpene content, typical of live material. It is always packaged in childproof glass jars. This new development in the WVA lab that is sure to please even the pickiest dabbers.
