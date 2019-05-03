About this product
Willamette Valley Alchemy | Rouge Farmer | Moon Drops | 0.5g | 81.70% THC | 0.0% CBD | Hybrid | Frequency: Groovy
“Liquid Live Resin”or LLR, is WVA’s signature product that is “Live Resin” in a liquid form. This amazingly potent and aromatic extract is most commonly found in Ccell cartridges and Pax Pods. WVA uses a proprietary processing method to achieve this beautiful, translucent, Live Resin that flows like water. This product contains ONLY pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin. You may also find this packaged into “Drippers” for easy dabbing or adding into your favorite smoke.
About this strain
Archive Seed Bank crossed Purple Urkle and Do-Si-Dos to get Moon Drops. The buds have purple and green hues that shine through a thick layer of trichomes. This new purple cultivar is as tasty as it is pretty, with a wine-grape aroma and slight notes of incense and sweet flowers.
Moon Drops effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
40% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract
