GENETICS: Orange Cookies x Jet Fuel Gelato from Compound Genetics



THC: 59.26%

CBD: <LOQ

TERPENES: 6.40%

TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, beta Pinene



This WVA specialty starts with the BEST Fresh Frozen AAA starting material from small batch farmers. Using the same proprietary hydro-carbon blends, This can only be made using the most terpene-rich cured material possible. Carefully worked after extraction for over a month to preserve the most fine-tuned and rich terpene profile from the plant.



It contains High Terpene Extract (HTE) and Diamonds!