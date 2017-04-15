About this product
THC: 63.44%
CBD: <LOQ
TERPENES: 8.44%
TOP 3 TERPENES: Terpinolene, beta Caryophyllene, Limonene
"Live Badder" is the newest innovative product from the WVA Lab! We take our award-winning Live Sauces and whip them into a badder consistency that gives the consumer the perfect dab every time! Whether it be Live or Cured material, it is always a small batch and packaged/stored cold to ensure quality.
About this strain
From Swamp Boys Seeds comes Tina Danza, a hybrid strain that crosses Triangle Kush and Georgia Pine. This strain hits the head immediately and slowly settles into the body. Tina Danza has a funky chemical aroma with notes of cardamom and pine throughout.
Tina Danza effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with