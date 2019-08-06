About this product
WVA “Shatter” is consistently stable and true to the name. The product has a brittle glass-like appearance and texture, that will easily break when touched with a dabbing tool at room temperature. WVA’s shatter is made from well-cured cannabis flower or sugar leaf trim. To achieve a true, stable shatter the material must be well dried and stored properly. WVA sources shatter material from high quality farms that we have worked with for years to dial in the proper consistency and stability that our consumers expect and is typically packaged in FEP or PTFE paper squares for easy dabbing.
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract
