About this product
THC: 67.98%
CBD: <LOQ
TERPENES: 7.88%
TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, beta Myrcene, alpha Humulene
"Live Badder" is the newest innovative product from the WVA Lab! We take our award-winning Live Sauces and whip them into a badder consistency that gives the consumer the perfect dab every time! Whether it be Live or Cured material, it is always a small batch and packaged/stored cold to ensure quality.
About this brand
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract